Hon. Hassan Enape, a governorship aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kogi State, has disclosed that he is venturing into the gubernatorial race to rescue the state from total collapse due to the maladministration of the All Progressives Congress (APC) government in the state.

Enape, who stated this at the PDP secretariat in Lokoja when he picked his intent form, said he was saddened by the state of squalor and poverty foisted on the people in the past three years by the Governor Yahaya Bello’s APC government.

He stressed that his experience in both public and private sectors would be deployed to pull the state out of poverty.

Enape said came into the race with experience and mindset to save the state from total collapsey and to place it on the pedestal of growth and development.

The aspirant, a former Special Adviser to then Ondo and Oyo states Military Administrators and council chairman of Ankpa Local Government, had won awards as the ‘Best Council Chairman’ between 2000 and 2003.