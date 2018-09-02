Frontline Peoples Democratic Party presidential aspirant, Kabiru Tanimu Turaki (SAN), has laughed off insinuations in some quarters that he is fronting for another aspirant and would eventually step aside from the race.

“There is nothing like that. He will never step down for anybody. We are not working with anybody,” a statement issued on Sunday by the Kabiru Tanimu Turaki Presidential Campaign Organisation said.

The statement dismissed as “ridiculous, the very idea of Turaki stepping down for anybody”, declaring that “that will never happen”.

The statement added: “Turaki is eminently qualified to provide the kind of leadership Nigeria needs at this critical juncture of her history. A Senior Advocate of Nigeria, he has risen to the top of his profession, Law. He has requisite managerial and leadership experiences, having served his country meritoriously as a former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental Affairs, Supervising Minister of Labour and Productivity, and Chairman, Presidential Committee on Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of the Security Challenges in the North East.

“Turaki is neither old nor too young. He is strong, vibrant and possess a first-class intellect and the kind of radical ideas needed to take Nigeria out of the woods and make her a respected member of the comity of nations whose citizens would be proud of, instead of the present situation where many Nigerians have lost hope in the country and would do anything to migrate abroad through any means possible.”

The statement further noted that Turaki, the current Chairman of former PDP Ministers’ Forum of Nigeria, who picked his Presidential Expression of Interest and Nomination Forms on Wednesday, has taken a head start in the presidential race and has no reason to back down for any reason.

It said: “Turaki has toured more states than any other aspirant and has received assurances of support from many of the states so far visited for consultations. He is the New Face of Hope Nigeria needs at this time and we are confident that our great party will give him the mandate to contest and defeat President Muhammadu Buhari, whose visionless administration has set Nigeria several years backward, in the 2019 presidential election.”