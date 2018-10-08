



The National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, has challenged the opposition that the ruling party is ready for the 2019 election campaigns.

“We are ready for the 2019 electioneering campaigns; We believe we have a lot to sell to Nigeria.

“I can’t wait to have those campaigns begin”.

Oshiomhole disclosed this on Saturday at the APC national Convention in Abuja.

He further challenged the opposition party to bring their candidates, comparing them to APC’s candidate, President Muhammadu Buhari who emerged as the party’s flagbearer during the convention.

“Our opponents are going to produce their candidates, and we will look at their records if they are former governors, we will go to their states and call on their people to show us the evidence or what they have accomplished in their states.

“Because If you cannot manage your house, you cannot manage a community, if you cannot manage a community you cannot manage a state.

“If you fail as a state governor, you can’t possibly win as a president,” Oshiomhole added.

He emphasised on visiting the states of the opposition to assess their performance and compare their records with that of President Buhari.

The former labour leader also the past administration intimidated and harassed the opposition, adding that he was once a victim of such behaviour.

“As a sitting governor then, I was denied the use of a public airport.

“Mr President, sometimes I feel you are too mild. I was under threat of impeachment; I had to remove the roof of my State House of Assembly in order to survive”, he stated.

Buhari scored a total of 14,842,072 votes at the party’s presidential primaries held across the 36 states of the federation and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) as announced by Kayode Fayemi.

The APC chairman noted that the convention is a reflection of the supremacy of the party over individual interests.