



The National Action Council on Sunday elected its National Chairman, Dr Rabia Cengiz as its presidential candidate for the 2019 general elections.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Cengiz emerged through a consensus vote by the delegates to the party’s National Convention held in Abuja.

Cengiz speaking with newsmen shortly after her emergence said she was fully prepared to go into the next stage of consulting with Nigerians to achieve her vision of been the first Nigerian female president.

She said she was not afraid to face candidates of other political parties in the 2019 contest, especially men with money bag politics.

She said: “The men may have the money but we women have the hearts. There is a saying that they are rich in the pockets buy their hearts are poor.

“Nigerians need mothers with good hearts that can build this country, the way we have built good men and women.”

Cengiz said she was ready to deliver quality leadership and real change that Nigerians had been waiting for, if elected in 2019.

She said: “After 58 years our leaders are still promising to give basic infrastructure like road, education among others. I believe we should have passed that stage.

“We should have been at the state of inventing things and not promising things that should had been done years back.

“It is a shame for our leaders to still be promising health, electricity, infrastructure, agriculture and others.

“This time around I believe woman can do those things that were left undone. I am prepared to achieve them.”

Cengiz said that she has the political structure and capacity to win 2019 Presidential election.

Johnson Omede, the party’s convention Returning Officer, who was also the Deputy Legal Adviser of the party, said that the convention followed the rules and guidelines of the Independent National Electoral Commission and monitored by INEC National Commissioner.

Omede said that the affirmation of Cengiz by all the delegates show she was a candidate to beat in 2019.

He said that arising from the convention monitored by INEC, the party was more than ready for the 2019 general elections.

She said: “The cloud of supporters that we have across the nation had indicated their support and readiness to work for her victory to ensure that the road to Vila is overwhelmed.”