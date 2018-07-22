Alhaji Shuaibu Gwada, a senatorial aspirant on the platform of the All Progressive Congress on Sunday said that quality representation at all levels of the legislature was key to sustainable and stable economy.

Gwada told the News Agency of Nigeria in Abuja that self-sufficiency would be possible with enabling laws that would promote local content.

He said that legislation should be channeled to resist all manner of dependence on importation.

“The senate or the lower chamber is supposed to be a place where men with vision for great Nigeria should be.

“We must have like minds that would promote industrialisation and self-reliance,” Gwada said.

The APC member noted that it was time to make a choice between Chinese goods and Nigerian goods.

According to him, we need to rise above consumer-based economy to a productive driven economy.

Gwada, who commended President Muhammadu Buhari’s vision in promoting self-reliance, called on the 8th Assembly to support him.

He urged Nigerians to be positive minded, saying that the future was bright.

The News Agency of Nigeria reports that Buhari since inception of his administration is committed to promoting local content for self-sufficiency.