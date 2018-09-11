Niger State Amalgamated Market Traders’ Association (NSAMTA) has said that said the giant strides recorded by Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello’s administration in developing the state in the last three years prompted the association to purchase the 2019 governorship nomination form for his re-election.

A leader of the union and business mogul, Alhaji Aminu Achida, who spoke on behalf of the union disclosed this in Government House in Minna, the state capital when members of the association and other stakeholders presented the nomination form to the governor.

The Union in concert with the Association of Local Government of Nigeria (ALGON) had on Friday obtained the nomination and expression of intent forms on behalf of the Governor Sani-Bello from the National Secretariat of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in Abuja for the sum of N22.5 million.

Presenting the forms to the governor by a large crowd of representatives of the traders and all the local government chairmen, Achida said Governor Sani-Bello’s ability to bring about economic and infrastructural development across the state informed the decision of the union to go ahead and obtain the forms to enable him (governor) seek for second term.

The market men and women led by their chairman, Alhaji Mohammed Abubakar Dan’dare attributed the success recorded by the Governor on his conscious efforts at running an all inclusive government in the state which brought about condusive environment for business to thrive in the state.

The traders eulogized the governor’s efforts at ensuring prompt payment of civil servants salaries, which in turn boost their own business. They also commended the governor’s efforts at providing health care to the grassroot, even in the face of lean resources.

The traders then assured the Governor of their support in the forth coming elections, stressing that the union would mobilise all its members in the state to ensure victory for the Governor at the polls come 2019.

In his remarks, Governor Abubakar Sani-Bello expressed gratitude to the association for the support and confidence bestowed upon him by the market traders and assured that his administration would continue to ensure economic and infrastructural development despite the economic challenges faced by the state.

He then called on the people of the state to embrace and engage in business activities so as to enable them earn a source of living.