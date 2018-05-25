The Ogun State Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2015, Prince Gboyega Isiaka, has resigned his membership of the party.

Isiaka, who said the decision was not an easy one for him, noted that the crisis rocking the party in the state had proved intractable ahead of another general election.

A copy of his resignation letter dated May 24 and addressed to the state PDP chairman, was obtained yesterday by Saturday Telegraph.

The Ogun PDP had been factionalised between loyalists of Senator Buruji Kashamu representing Ogun East Senatorial District and a House of Representatives member, Oladipupo Adebutu, from Remo Federal Constituency.

Isiaka, who had contested the governorship on two previous occasions, said he was leaving the PDP to continue his partisan political career “by charting a new course.”

He lamented that genuine steps taken by few patriots within the opposition party to close up the fault lines and return it to glory days have been to no avail.

The letter partly read, “I am using this medium to convey the decision to resign my membership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), effective from today 24th May, 2018.

“This has not been an easy one for me as I recall with nostalgia, the opportunities and privileges which the membership of this party conferred on my political career; the peak of which was the kind consideration given me to be the flag bearer of the PDP in the last gubernatorial election in Ogun State.

“You will recall that the PDP, especially in our state, has been through a rough patch in the last couple of years, and after two successive electoral losses, the search for lasting peace is still elusive. Despite the genuine steps taken by few patriots within the party to close up the fault lines and return the party to glory days, all have been to no avail.

“With another election on the horizon and the perennial challenges of the party festering and proving to be intractable, I am left with no other choice but to continue my partisan political career by charting a new course where my philosophies and beliefs are aligned with good democratic ethos for the ultimate aim of promoting a better society.”

When contacted yesterday on Isiaka’s next political move, one of his media aides, Wale Junaid, said his principal is committed to contesting and winning the 2019 governorship in the state.

Junaid stated that the issue of whether the two-time gubernatorial candidate would join another political party or not would be addressed at the appropriate time.

He restated Isiaka’s commitment to running a welfarist and people-centred administration when he emerges as governor next year.