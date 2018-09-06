A former Minister of State for Works, Prince Adedayo Adeyeye, has declared his interest to contest for the Senate in 2019 on the platform of his new party, the All Progressives Congress, APC.

Prince Adeyeye made his intention known, on Thursday, while hosting a meeting of Ekiti South APC at his home in Ise-Ekiti, headquarters of Ise/Orun Local Government Area of Ekiti State.

Adeyeye had defected from the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP to APC a few weeks to the July 14 governorship election in Ekiti State. He said he was out to give the district the expected democratic dividends if elected into the Senate in the general election.

According to Adeyeye, who had served as the National Publicity Secretary of the PDP, stated that he decided to join the race after he had extracted commitments from the national, zonal and state leaders of the party, whom he said had already given a nod to his desire.

He said: “I want to thank the youths, elders and leaders of the party for the way they mobilised during the July 14 election. I was the happiest man in Ekiti over the way the APC chased away Governor Fayose. I decided to return to APC because I was a foundation member of Alliance for Democracy. I was the publicity secretary of the party at a time and I remained in the party until Action Congress was formed. So I only returned home not that I defected. I want to assure you that I will do the Ekiti South proud if given the ticket. I will not discriminate and the fact that you asked me to host this meeting confirmed that APC is not discriminatory.

“Let me assure you, the APC will win the next Presidential election. President Muhammadu Buhari will return again as President. We will win the three senates, six House of Representatives and the 26 Assembly seats because APC is united. I will do well for our people, I will bring my varied and vast experiences to bare if elected. I will fight for Ekiti people in the Senate. We are sure of victory because our party is strong, focused and united,” he said.

In the way some aspirants, including former governorship aspirant, Bamidele Faparusi, had stepped down for him, Adeyeye stated that it indicated the wide acceptability he enjoyed in the party. “I want to thank those who stepped down to prevent crisis in the party. This indicates that our party is united and we are committed to ensuring that we have a landslide victory in the elections.”