Popular Nigerian cleric, Pastor Chris Okotie of Household of God Church International Ministries, has declared his intention to run for the presidency in the 2019 general elections.

Reports indicated that the cleric declared his intention to run for the 2019 presidential election during his church’s service on Sunday.

Vanguard quoted the cleric as telling the congregation: “Some days ago, I wrote a letter to the chairmanship of the All Progressives Congress, APC, Adams Oshiomhole and Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Uche Secondus, asking them not to field any Presidential candidate, that they should adopt me.”

Okotie reportedly noted that Nigeria is a crying nation that need liberation and that the solution to Nigeria’s problem does not lies on APC or PDP, adding, “This is the beginning of the completely turnaround of our nation”

Okotie had been part of the three past presidential elections in the country.

He first ran for the president under the banner of the Justice Party (JP), led by Ralph Obiorah. He contested again in 2007 on the platform of a party he founded, Fresh Democratic party, FRESH and lost to Umaru Yar’Adua in the May 2007 elections.

He also contested against President Goodluck Jonathan in 2011, but was not part of the 2015 presidential race.