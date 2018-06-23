Former President Olusegun Obasanjo, Saturday, held a closed door meeting with some Yoruba leaders including leaders of the socio-political organisation, Afenifere, to discuss ways of moving Yoruba land and the country forward.

It was gathered that the meeting was geared towards Yoruba unity and the 2019 general elections.

The former President arrived the Lekki residence of Chief Adebanjo around 10:40 am where he went into a closed door meeting with the Yoruba leaders.

Prominent Yoruba leaders present at the meeting include Chief Ayo Adebanjo, Pastor Tunde Bakare, ‎former governors of Ondo and Ogun States, Dr Olusegun Mimiko and Otunba Gbenga Daniel.

Others include Dr Amos Akingba, Senator Femi Okunrounmu, Prof Banji Akintoye, Dr. Tokunbo Awolowo-Dosunmu, Mr Akin Osuntokun, Chief Kenny Martins and others.