A presidential aspirant on the platform of KOWA party, Dr Sina Fagbenro-Byron, has taken a swipe at the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari.

Dr Fagbenro-Byron criticised the Federal Government during his appearance on a Channels TV show.

“A whole lot of Nigerians are disappointed; I mean this particular government is a disappointment because we have a failure in security which is a number one responsibility,” he said.

The presidential aspirant further accused the government of failing to understand the problems facing the nation, as well as refusing to appreciate the opinions of others.

He scored the All Progressives Congress (APC) led government low, especially in the areas of securing the lives and property of the people and improving the nation’s economy.

“Any country where children and women cannot play around freely; any country that does not have a 24-hour economy is a failure in security and I’m telling you that if you look at the statistics, and you look at the trajectory – is it getting better or worse?” Fagbenro-Byron questioned.

He, however, noted that Nigerian is richly blessed with talented brains and natural resources, but its leadership is finding it difficult to leverage such opportunities.

The KOWA party member stressed the need for the leaders to govern in accordance with national interest, saying it is only on such platform that Nigeria can utilise its resources to achieve the desired goal.

He alleged that while the nation has a leader, it lacks a Nigerian president as it is only that kind of person that can drive the interest of the people.

“We don’t have a national interest and a national interest can only be driven by a Nigerian president,” Fagbenro-Byron said, claiming “The sitting President is not directed by a national interest; he’s not governed by an interest that can be so properly defined as a national interest.”

President Buhari’s administration has been hit with heavy criticism recently, especially with regards to the herdsmen-farmers crisis that has claimed many lives in parts of the country.

But the Presidency in a statement on Sunday said they have evidence that some politicians were involved in the series of killings.

“As President Buhari indicated lately, there is evidence of involvement of some politicians using criminals to perpetuate the killings,” said the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr Garba Shehu.