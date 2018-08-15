President Muhammadu Buhari will contest the 2019 presidential election and win, irrespective of the campaign of calumny by a vocal minority pushing forth its agenda against the President, the Presidency declared, yesterday.

Affirming the unassailability of the President in the country, the Presidency further cited landmark infrastructural developments across the country and recent election victories by the President’s All Progressives Congress, APC, as evidence of his potentials.

Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Mr. Femi Adesina, declared these in Lagos at a session with media men during which he affirmed that Buhari would win the 2019 election with a margin wider than 2015.

Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Mallam Shehu Garba, who also spoke at the event on his part, rebuffed recent report of pressures on Buhari not to seek a second term.

Adesina said: “No matter the level of hatred and fake news, what will happen in 2019 will happen. And what is that thing that will happen? President Buhari will win the election by a very wide margin compared to 2015.”

“Those speaking against the President are a vocal minority, but they have voice and when they speak, there is a cacophony and you will think that it is Nigerians that are speaking. If it is just for the rail projects alone, some people say they will vote for Buhari.

“Others say that if it is just for the honour done to Chief MKO Abiola, they will vote for Buhari, while there are those who say that if it is that people can now sleep with their eyes closed in the North-East, they will vote for the President. Different people have different reasons why they will vote for President Buhari.”