President Muhammadu Buhari has called on political parties to ensure conducive atmosphere for women aspirants in the forthcoming 2019 General Elections.

Buhari said this on Thursday while addressing Nigerian women at the Women Political Aspirants Advocacy Summit in Abuja.

He called for an enabling environment for free and fair playing grounds where women can contest elective positions and participate in political process.

He said, Nigerian women are resilient and dedicated to their responsibilities.

“Women constitute more than fifty per cent of voters and by experience they are more dedicated, more principled.

“Politicians rely on women voters because their word is usually their bond. Women stand by candidates they believed in all the way. So, politicians do a lot to gain their confidence.’’

He therefore called on the women to contest for different political positions to ensure their greater participation in decision making.

“A few months ago, I met with female parliamentarians and they raised issues concerning the passage of Gender and Equal Opportunity Bill now before the National Assembly and the implementation of 35 per cent affirmative action, among others’’

“I am fully in support of both positions because these measures will improve the representation of women in our politics’’

The President said that Nigeria is a country of opportunities and possibilities, adding that the country was blessed with productive and skilled manpower, coupled with resources still being harnessed.

Buhari said that “with the right leadership at all levels, appropriate mindset and strong institutions, Nigeria can attain greater heights”.

The Summit was organized by the National Centre for Women Development and Women in Politics Forum in collaboration with the office of the wife of the President.