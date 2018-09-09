The Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Legislative Budget and Research, Mr. Timothy Golu, has urged Nigerians to be prepared to vote out President Muhammadu Buhari in 2019 as he is being hypocritical about the issue of restructuring which he promised Nigerians while campaigning for his election in 2015.

Golu, who represents Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam Federal Constituency in the House of Representatives and currently seeking a re-election, stated that President Buhari has failed to honour his words as man of integrity, hence the need to show him the way out.

Speaking at the weekend in Jos after submitting the nomination form for his re-election at the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Secretariat, he stressed, “President Buhari was making noise about restructuring when he was contesting for Presidency in 2015, but it is now clear that the President is hypocritical about restructuring after he won the election and he has refused to talk about restructuring again, that is why Nigerians should vote out President Muhammadu Buhari because he has not honour his word, as a man of integrity.

“Nigerians had voted and respected him because of his position on restructuring while campaigning, but he has failed to honour his words, even some Governors who won the elections on the bases of restructuring are now backing out. Nigerians are wiser now than before and will vote out the All Progressives Congress for standing against restructuring, restructuring is very vital to the Nigerian Nation as it will bring balance from the one sided political imbalance.”

Also giving reason why the President must be stopped from returning to power in 2019, a former Member representing Jos South/Jos East federal constituency in the National Assembly, Mr. Bitrus Kaze, said the President has not done anything to end the killing spree especially those carried out by the Fulani herdsmen in Plateau State.

According to Kaze in a statement issued in Jos, “I wish to join all peace-loving Nigerians in expressing my deepest sympathy to the families, relatives and victims as well as the government and people of Plateau State over yet another round of killing spree.

“Some of us are unable to declare loss of confidence in President Buhari’s administration because we never invested any confidence in him in the first place. The records do not project him as a man of peace and he has been unable to give what he does not have. One cannot agree less but applaud the Punch newspaper for rising to the occasion in its editorial by x-raying President Buhari’s “cluelessness”, his “patently callous and dishonest argument …which have brought impunity to a spectacular climax.”

“The national tabloid painstakingly detailed how insecurity under President Buhari’s watch “has run riot” despite his military background.

From blaming the environment, to blaming unnamed politicians whom he accused of fuelling “clashes” to gain advantage in the 2019 elections, to blaming militants armed and trained by the late Gadafi, even those who supported his Presidential bid in 2015 have regretted his jaundiced diagnosis of the situation.

“The Punch editorial is absolutely correct in concluding that, “many Nigerians have seen through the Buhari government’s insincerity.” Now that the APC-led federal government is resorting to prayer-advocacy in the face of unabated bloodletting, the best time is now for Nigerians to take charge of their security by showing Buhari the road back to Daura.”