The Presidency on Monday said the Acting President, Yemi Osinbajo, would still remain the running mate of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2019 presidential election.

The Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, disclosed this in an interview with State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

The presidential spokesman said the victories recorded by the ruling All Progressives Congress in legislative elections held in three states over the weekend were indications that victory is certain for the Buhari/Osinbajo presidential ticket in 2019.