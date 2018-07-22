The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Sunday said the duo of President Muhammadu Buhari and National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, have become jittery over the mega coalition between the PDP and 38 other political groups, with just seven months to the 2019 general elections.

The party said Oshiomhole’s resort to insults directed at the PDP betrays “the confusion of a depressed politician seeking to cover his personal vacuity and inner fears of the inevitable defeat awaiting President Muhammadu Buhari and the APC in 2019.”

In a statement issued its spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, the party took a swipe at what it termed the hypocrisy of Oshiomhole who having earlier dismissed members of the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) as ‘inconsequential’ later paid a nocturnal visit to its chairman, Buba Galadima, in what appeared a fence-mending gesture.

“The PDP holds nothing but pity for Oshiomhole, who is now licking his own vomit by going around cap in hand and begging the same compatriots whom he earlier called names like ‘inconsequential’, ‘hungry birds’ and ‘tired feet’, not to leave his sinking party.

“Unfortunately for Oshiomhole and his Presidential sponsor, events of the weeks ahead will clear all doubts that APC is dead and that Oshiomhole is just an undertaker, whose job is to cremate the derelict contraption by oppressors, who are falsely hailing themselves as messiahs.

“What Oshiomhole and President Buhari, in their fantasy trip, fail to understand is that those they seek to draw into the cave are already aware of the story of the sick lion and that all animals that went visiting never returned. They know that the tiger do not offer his back for a ride without a price.

“Very soon Oshiomhole and President Buhari would find themselves alone in the cursed ‘Black Pearl’ that the APC has irredeemably become.

“While we understand Oshiomhole’s frustration over his inability to stop the coalition, the fact remains that he and President Buhari are fighting a lost battle in trying to destroy it,” the statement read in part.