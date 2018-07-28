The Presidency has appealed to supporters of All Progressives Congress (APC) to mindful of the Independent National Electoral Commission’s timetable for political campaigns to avoid possible violation of electoral law.

Mr Femi Adesina, the Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, made the appeal in a statement in Abuja on Saturday.

He said the call had become necessary in view of the fact that the activities of the president’s supporters in the mass media might be interpreted as political campaigns.

“It has been observed that some fervent supporters of President Muhammadu Buhari have begun what may be interpreted as political campaigns in their advocacies and advertisements in the mass media.

“We appreciate their enthusiasm, borne out of desire to garner support for an administration that is actuated by nothing else, other than service for motherland

“But, we hereby appeal for patience, so that the game can be played according to the rules.

“The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has a timetable for political campaigns, and we urge committed supporters round the country (and beyond) to be mindful of such,’’ he said.

According to the presidential aide, there will be ample time ahead to trumpet the good works of the Buhari administration, and solicit re-election, all for the good of the country and her people.

He said: “While a chronicle of the achievements of the administration is in order now, outright canvasing may amount to jumping the gun.

“We are an administration committed to due process and scrupulous respect for rules, law and order.

“We appreciate our massive supporters nationwide, and urge them to exercise restraint till the race commences officially as stipulated by law.’’