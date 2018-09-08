The Abia State Governor, Dr. Okezie Victor Ikpeazu, has asked all contestants for the primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party in the state to prepare for free, fair and credible processes as the party prepares to select its candidates for the forthcoming 2019 elections.

In a statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Enyinnnaya Appolos, Governor Ikpeazu assured the aspirants that the party would give everyone a level playing ground.

According to him: “The Peoples Democratic Party is irrevocably committed to equity, justice and fairness and that must guide our actions during the primaries in the state and the coming general election.”

Ikpeazu maintained that the primaries of the party in the state would be transparent and represent the wishes of the majority of the members of the party.