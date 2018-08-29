Aspirants seeking to be President on the platform of the Providence Peoples’ Congress, will pay N200,000 for the nomination form, the party announced on Wednesday in Jos.

The aspirants will also be expected to bring a recommendation letter from their spiritual fathers or any other reputable clergy man, according to PPC chairman in Plateau, Kenang Gyang-Filani.

Gyang-Filani, in a speech to inaugurate the Plateau chapter of the party, said that the group had also opted for Option A4 in determining its candidates for the 2019 polls.

She said: “We opted for Option A4 to empower the people at the grassroots to determine those qualified to occupy elective offices.”

The chairman said that aspirants for the State House of Assembly would pay N50,000, while those interested in contesting the House of Representatives and Senate would pay N150,000 and N200,000 respectively.

Those seeking governorship seats would be expected to cough out N250,000, he added.

Gyang-Filani said that the party congresses would be conducted between September and October, in line with INEC’s time table, and advised interested members to come for the forms.

The chairman said that the party would soon announce a date for its one-day prayer toward the success of its congresses and general elections, adding that its major concern was to correct injustices, corrupt

ion and other vices that had frustrated Nigeria’s march to greatness.

She regretted that less than five per cent of Nigerians were controlling the resources and wealth meant for all, promising that the PPC would change the situation if voted into power. .

She said: “From our interaction with Nigerians, most of them have been waiting for a party to salvage the country from the rot eating into its image. PPC is prepared to offer such leadership.”

Gyang-Filani said that the party’s slogan, “get it right, do it right’’ was deliberately chosen to give the electorate the best route toward representative government that would put national interest above every consideration.

Also speaking, Dr. Haruna Dabin, member of the party’s Board of Trustees, said that the group was out to restore hope to the masses.

Dabin said: “This is a party of God fearing people; we shall do everything within our power to give Plateau and Nigeria the good governance we all deserve and crave for.”

Dabin declared that the party had no godfathers, saying that all members had equal privileges to determine who should lead.