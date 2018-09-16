The governorship candidate of the Alliance for Democracy in Lagos State, Owolabi Salis, has linked godfatherism in politics to poverty.

He said this during an interview with journalists at the international wing of the Muritala Airport Lagos on Saturday, shortly after his arrival from the United States of America.

Salis said, “Godfatherism is a major challenge. Some people are now playing god. They are destroying the destinies of the people. Imagine as a graduate, you have your own plan of life that you want to contest an election and someone will just say you can’t do it, just sit down. What they do is to go and bring somebody who doesn’t have what it takes at all, that cannot even win a House of Assembly election, raise him and impose on others.”

According to Salis, the idea of godfatherism needs to be stopped as it has affected the development of the country including Lagos State.

The governorship candidate said the desire to ameliorate the challenges facing Lagos residents informed his decision to contest the 2019 governorship election in the state.

He said, “My concern is about the impact the economy is having on the less privileged. The gap between the rich and the poor is getting wider. My focus is how to close the gap and we intend to practice grass root governance whereby the people will be involved.”

Meanwhile, the Chairman of AD in Lagos State, who also doubles as the state Chairman of Inter-Party Advisory Committee, Mr. Kola Ajayi, affirmed that Salis would win the state governorship election in 2019.

He said that the two bye-elections conducted in the Ifako Ijaiye and Eti Osa areas of the state were marred by voter apathy, adding that his team was already working on the data.