Comrade Adams Oshiomole, National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC) has said that nation’s democracy march is not at the mercy of any single political party.

The governing party’s boss was on Saturday responding to recent threat by the main opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) that it may boycott the 2019 general election.

National chairman of the PDP, Uche Secondus, had while reacting to the outcome of the governorship election in Ekiti state, recently, threatened to boycott the 2019 general, citing massive rigging and compromise of the process by both the election umpire, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) and other state actors, especially the security agencies.

A number of election observer groups, including teams from United States of America and Europe have also come out with damning reports on the Ekiti polls, they claimed, fall far short of accepted global standard.

Comrade Oshiomole who spoke when the Governor Abdulaziz Yari-led committee submitted its report on the Osun State governorship primaries, at the weekend, in Abuja, averred that the administration will not be intimidated into abandoning its insistence on one man, one vote.

According to him the opposition is alarmed that its rigging machine and do-or -die politics are being dismantled.

”I read the PDP Chairman say that they may boycott the 2019 election. Let me say, when a rabbit jumps out of its hole, in the afternoon not because the hunter has put fire or is trying to smoke it out , then know that it has seen its end.

“The truth is that we are not desperate, we have worked hard to defeat PDP when they were in power , when they had no faction, when all the founding fathers and mothers were in the house., we defeated them, Nigerian people rejected them on account of 16years of absolute misrule; at the peak of great national prosperity, when oil sold at $140. People complained of bad road north south, east and west, we came when oil was less than $40 .

“They have nothing new to offer the Nigerian people, so i think they are haunted by their own process and because they had perfected the do or die politics. One of their old man was recorded as saying that. And because they perpetrated the language of ‘rig them out, let them go to court’ .

“Now their rigging machine has been dismantled,, how can they survive without it. The glue that held them together, which is the free money from the national treasury, that too has been cut off. What they already have, like the typical village sheep, they have been chewing it all day all night and now they are almost digesting what they have been chewing and are now concerned how they can sustain power and they are now threatening.

“But let me say that nobody can threaten democracy, Nigerians have accepted it, they have bought into it. They have shown their belief in it by the sheer number of people that voted last time and the campaign for people to go and get their PVCs. So this means that , beyond political parties Nigerians have demonstrated their commitment to the sustenance of democracy. So this democracy is not at the mercy of any particular political party. So we cannot be threatened or intimidated. And we insist that one man, one vote is the way to go. We are committed to it , we will sustain it”, he said.

Oshiomole who commended the Osun State APC primaries committee explained that the party has used the direct primary held there to test run its performance in the forthcoming September 22 governorship election, adding that like Ekiti, the party is poised for total victory in the polls.

He said the name of the winner of the primary, Oyetola Adegboyega Isiaka, would be submitted on Monday to I NEC in compliance with deadline requirement by the election umpire, even as the party named a 3- member Appeals committee to entertain dissention.

Earlier governor Abdulaziz Yari, chairman of the Osun APC primary committee said over 200,000 card carrying member of the APC participated in the election contested by 17 aspirants.

Yari said that initially he did not understand how to proceed with the assignment but noted that he can now recommend it for any state that wants to try it.