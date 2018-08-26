The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State Command, Mr. Aminu Saleh, has said that the Nigeria Police Force will be fair to all registered political parties in the country so as to ensure smooth and peaceful conduct of their activities ahead of next year’s general election.

He said the police would continue to provide adequate security support to the affected parties in order to avoid any breakdown of law and order.

Saleh made the disclosure weekend while receiving the state working caretaker committee of the All Progressives Congress (APC) led by its chairman, Hon. Basiru Bolarinwa, during a courtesy call at the police headquarters, Ilorin.

He said the successful conduct of next year’s elections in the country remained the priority of the police.

Saleh added that the men and officers of the command are fully prepared to maintain law and order without any preference for any party so as to achieve the desired goal.

According to him, “The men and officers of the command are diligent and professionals that would work for the success of the democratic process of the country.”

He said the effectiveness of the men of the command had been demonstrated during the just concluded Sallah and Durbar celebrations in Ilorin where the command recorded no single breakdown of law and order.

Saleh, who called on the people of the state to continue to live in peace, added that the command would continue to provide adequate security for all residents so as to boost the socio -economic development of the state.

Speaking earlier, the state caretaker chairman of APC, Bolarinwa said: “The APC in Kwara State has no faction as our state caretaker committee executive is the only recognised organ by the national working committee of the party and will work for the unity and progress of the APC.”