Senator representing Plateau South and former minister of Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Gen. Jeremiah Useni (rtd) has expressed his determination to fix Plateau State if elected governor.

He noted that despite his age, he is prepared mentally and intellectually to be governor for a single term with the sole aim of fixing the security and economy of the state for the prosperity of the people.

Speaking in an interview with in Jos, Useni expressed disappointment in the leadership of Governor Simon Lalong, who he claimed had failed to secure lives and property in the state.

“What is happening in Plateau now is so frustrating and something urgent need to be done; and one way I can contribute properly is to go into the governorship that will give me the opportunity to work with the people, I am not going to work alone.

“The old people cannot work alone and the young people cannot work in isolation, we need to work together as a team to be able to get some peace. Without peace, there will be no progress, without peace we cannot get people to come an invest. There are things in the state that have been burning my mind and disturbing some people, which is the reason I feel I should come in and contest the election.”