Members of the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the Plateau State House of Assembly have passed a vote of confidence on President Muhammadu Buhari and Governor Simon Lalong ahead of 2019 general election.

Speaker of the House, Hon. Joshua Madaki, disclosed this on Tuesday, when APC supporters stormed the Assembly complex and demanded that the member representing Jos North/North constituency and a former deputy Speaker of the House, Hon. Baba Hassan, to re-contest his seat for the fifth time.

In the words of the Speaker, “As members of APC in the state House of Assembly, we are endorsing President Muhammadu Buhari, Governor Simon Lalong and all APC candidates during the 2019 general election.

“I urged all APC supporters to go and campaign and vote for APC to sustained fight against insecurity, corruption and total economy recovery in the country.

“Plateau state is APC and it will remain APC beyond 2019. We will resist those who are advocating for a change of government for selfish and personal reasons, there is no vacancy in the Presidency and Plateau State Government House.”

He described Hon. Baba Hassan as an embodiment of humility and said despite his long service in the House, he is the first member to be endorsed by constituents ahead of 2019 general election.

A former Deputy Speaker and aspirant for Pankshin/Kanke/Kanam federal constituency, Hon. Yusuf Gadgdi, said defections at the National level would not alter APC victory in Plateau State.

He noted that as APC members at the National Assembly are defecting to the opposition PDP, their members in Plateau State are defecting to the ruling APC which is a pointer to the fact that the party is rooted in the state.

In his own comment, Hon. Baba Hassan said Jos North/North constituency is a cosmopolitan city, housing every ethnic group in the country and how he has unified the divergent ethnic groups at the period of the Jos crisis was what endeared him to the people.

He expressed dissatisfaction on the defection of the Senate President, Bukola Saraki, Governor Aminu Tambuwal, Governor Samuel Ortom and top members of the party and said their defection has reduced membership of the party but will certainly not affect its victory in 2019.