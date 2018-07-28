Edo State chapter of the All Progressive Congress has explained why it barred by aspirants seeking the party’s ticket for the 2019 general elections from any political campaigns.

It said the purpose was to ensure that candidates that would emerge did not spend much money before and during the party primaries as was experienced in the 2016 governorship election.

The party had in a letter signed by the State Secretary of the APC, Mr. Lawrence Okah, and addressed to all its members said that it would not be in the interest of any party member to embark on any campaign for the purpose of 2019 general elections.

Okah in the letter said activities of all campaigns remained banned until further notice.

Explaining the rationale for the ban, Okah said the party does not want aspirants to be aggrieved because of spending so much money,

According to Okah, “There is no need for aspirant to start campaign. They will say they have spent a lot of money.

“The reason is that we do not want people to procure nomination. An aspirant can make his calculations based on the number of delegates and save money towards it.

“The last governorship election was a bitter experience. We are trying to open up the space. When an aspirant knows that all the party members will participate, he will be cautioned on how to spend money.”