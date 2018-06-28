Valentine Obienyem, media aide of Peter Obi, ex-governor of Anambra state, says there is no truth in the report that his principal is running mate to former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar.

Abubakar is an aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the 2019 presidential election.

In a statement, Obienyem described the report as mere speculation.

“When I read the news in the papers and on social media, knowing fully that no presidential candidate has discussed such issue with him otherwise I should have known. When I saw the news, I exclaimed, ‘Who is the author of this mischief?” Obienyem said.

“I immediately brought the news to the attention of my boss who is rounding off his speaking engagements in U.K. and the USA and he was equally surprised that such speculation should be on at this time, when the pre-occupation of all Nigerians should be how to end the killings in parts of the country and return the country back to sanity.”

Obienyem appealed to Nigerians to disregard the news.

According to him, what preoccupied the PDP at present was rebranding and producing a formidable flagbearer, not who would be running mate.