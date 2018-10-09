



The Buhari Campaign Organisation (BCO) on Tuesday said that the emergence of former Vice President Atiku Abubakar as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) presidential candidate has made its campaign for the re-election of President Muhammadu Buhari much easier.

According to the group, for the PDP to have recycled a former leader from one of its past administrations that had been mirred in corruption allegation shows clearly that the opposition party is planning to wield the country back to the era of monumental corruption.

In a statement signed by its Director of Communications and Strategic Planning, Mallam Gidado Ibrahim, the BCO said the PDP has nothing new to offer Nigerians apart from trying to restore the old order in which corrupt politicians looted the nation’s coffers dry.

Ibrahim recalled that the PDP under some of its past administrations had questioned Atiku’s credibility, noting that it cast spell in the eyes of the ordinary man that the same party is presenting the same person it once maligned as a choice Nigerians should settle for in the forthcoming presidential poll.

He said, “Everyone seems to be forgetting that we are not just voting the presidential candidate but the party and these same people are the ones that put us in this mess in the first place. Now, they have regrouped, recycled the same leaders who were in power when the country’s treasury was looted dry and still want Nigerians to give them power.

“It is like a dog going back to eat its vomit. Are there no better people to challenge President Buhari in 2019? These set of people had been in power one way or the other since 1999, and we have been moving backwards since then. Now, they want to take Nigerians back to Babylon after President Buhari has painstakingly secured their freedom from bad governance, corruption and a battered economy that was tottering towards an eclipse”.

Noting that Atiku’s emergence as PDP presidential candidate has made its campaign for Buhari’s second term easier, BCO insisted that the opposition party is planning to sell the nation’s presidency to the highest bidder.

Ibrahim continued: “We said it and we will still make it clear to Nigerians that the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) they rejected in 2015 on account of debauchery, pervasive corruption and collapsing and decaying infrastructure are out to desecrate the coveted seated of President of this nation.

“It has been the position of the Buhari Campaign Organization (BCO) that the PDP is not interested in choosing a person of clean past from its motley of contestants but more concerned about who donates what to the party.

“The President Muhammadu Buhari administration will never allow their invidious plans against Nigerians. We urge Nigerians to join us in the campaign against those who have created crowd of beggars among them, turned their states to mere ATM points, and are ready to mortgage the country at pittance for the sake of power”.