



Ahead of the 2019 general elections, the Board of Trustees (BoT) Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Walid Jibrin, has advised the presidential candidate of the party, Atiku Abubakar, to include youths and women in his campaign train.

Jibrin, who gave the advise in Abuja, also urged the former Vice President to include members of the BoT in his campaign.

Explaining the role that the board played in ensuring the survival of PDP, Jibrin pointed out that the party is supreme, insisting that members should always abide by its directives.

He said: “Youths and women should not be left behind in the campaign train. BoT members should be included in the campaign in order for them to support the presidential candidate. This present BoT will do their best if given the opportunity.”

Advising the National Working Committee (NWC) to always work with the BoT for the smooth running of the party, Jibrin said, “the BoT worked very hard for the survival of the party especially by stopping Modu Sheriff from destroying the party.

“The BoT will not allow anybody to hijack the party no matter how highly placed the person might be. The party is supreme and members must always abide by its directives.

“As our presidential candidate, you will beat other presidential candidates, especially the APC that is already going down the drain and I wish you God’s guidance and protection throughout the campaign and success as you eventually enter the Villa in 2019.”