The Benue State chapter of the Peoples Democratic Party has boasted that it will win the 2019 general elections in the state, inspite of the current travails of Governor Samuel Ortom.

The state Chairman of the PDP, Hon. John Ngbede, assured that against all the current odds, the PDP would record landslide victory in the forthcoming elections in the state.

Governor Ortom, along with some state lawmakers and local government chairmen as well as other party chieftains recently defected from the All Progressives Congress to the PDP in the state.

Ngbede, however, said in a chat with newsmen that the PDP in Benue State had already embarked on various strategies that would ensure that the party would come out victorious without much stress in next year’s polls.

According to him, the old and new members of the party had come together and resolved to work for the progress and proper governance of the state.

Ngbede, who also spoke on the attempt to impeach Governor Samuel Ortom, said that the action was illegal.

“It is clear that the proposed impeachment of the governor is illegal. They don’t have the required number to impeach a governor; so they shouldn’t embark on such activity,” he said.

Speaking further on the efforts towards repositioning the party in the state, the party chairman said, “We are trying our best, we are going to put up various committees that will harmonise all our interests so that we can win the 2019 election without any problem. So, we are doing everything formally possible to make sure that everybody is on the same page in the party.”

On the insecurity in the state, he stressed that citizens of the state and other stakeholders should hold the Federal Government responsible, adding that the primary responsibility of any government is the protection of the lives and property of all citizens.

“The security is not in the hands of the governor, neither in the hands of the party. We would continue to talk so that the Federal Government can help with security to ensure the lives and property of the people are protected. We will continue to voice out, we will talk so that he can also hear us; so that, at least, if there is nothing they can do for the people, they should be able to protect their lives. It is very important, since we don’t have things available to us, the only way and the only thing we can do is to make sure we continue to present our case before the President so that he would listen to us,” the Benue PDP chairman said.