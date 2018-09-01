The Peoples Democratic National Youth Frontier has strongly kicked against a purported plan that “automatic nomination tickets” would be set aside for selected individuals, mainly new entrants into the party.

Speaking in Sokoto State yesterday during the formal dissolution of the State Executive Committee of the group and inauguration of a caretaker committee, National Coordinator of the group, Austin Usman Okai, advised the National Working Committee of the PDP led by Prince Uche Secondus to do all within its power to frustrate moves by any individual or group within the party to confer undue advantage on any member for any reason, whatsoever.

Okai told newsmen that, “We find it repugnant to every known law starting from the laws of natural justice and equity being fundamental tenets on which the PDP is founded. Such developments are not synonymous with the PDP; therefore, we must nip them in the bud.”

Speaking further, Okai, who also monitored the ongoing voters registration ‎in some parts of Sokoto, also insisted that the PDP having emerged the new face of progressive politics in Nigeria cannot walk back into the past.

He added, “The PDP has undergone a refining process. The party has repositioned itself and Nigerians can attest to the fact that something different is happening in the PDP. Should we now walk back to those things which held us down in the past?

“The issue of offering automatic tickets to selected members of the party is in itself inimical to the deepening of internal democracy and widening our political ‎space. Such agendas should not be considered because the end is usually known and it is often a panacea for division, bad blood, sabotage and infighting which are clogs which can distort our chances of winning.”

The PDP youth leader encouraged the NWC led by Secondus to stay focused and refuse to be corrupted by the interests of certain individuals who look forward to profit from the destruction of the PDP.