The South-South Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Gubernatorial Screening Committee, on Saturday, screened and cleared Governors Nyesom Wike (Rivers), Ifeanyi Okowa (Delta) and Udom Emmanuel (Akwa Ibom), to contest their respective states governorship primaries.

The screening, which took place at the PDP South-South Zonal headquarters in Port Harcourt, Rivers State lasted about two hours.

The three governors were screened jointly by the Gubernatorial Screening Committee led by Dr. Muraina Ajibola.

Speaking at the screening exercise, chairman of the Screening Committee, Dr. Ajibola, lauded the three governors for their achievements, which have consolidated the presence of the party in the zone.

He said that the committee worked in line with the PDP constitution and the party guidelines for the critical political exercise.

The chairman said that the South-South Zone remained the pillar of the PDP in the country, and urged PDP stakeholders to work towards sustaining the dominance of the party in the area.

Said he, “PDP has the strongest hold here in the South-South and this is why this screening is important to us. We have to maintain the hold”.

Speaking on behalf of the screened PDP governors, Governor Okowa of Delta State noted that having been successfully screened, the governorship aspirants will face their respective state congresses and, thereafter, work for the victory of the party.

According to Governor Okowa, “For three of us, we don’t have any opponents; but, there will be an affirmative congress.

“We have all worked very hard for our states and we are hopeful that we will deliver our states for the PDP in 2019”.

Former Reformed All Progressives Congress (APC) National Chairman, Alhaji Buba Galidima, was one of the members of the South-South PDP Screening Committee.