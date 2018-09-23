Ahead of the Presidential Primaries of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), all its Presidential Aspirants will tomorrow face a 10-man Screening Committee headed by the immediate former Vice President, Arch. Namadi Sambo.

At the last count 13 aspirants have obtained the party’s presidential nomination and expression of interest forms.

They are: former Vice President, Abubakar Atiku, Senate President, Bukola Saraki, former Chairman, PDP National Caretaker Committee, Ahmed Makarfi, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwambo and former Minister of Special Duties, Taminu Turaki.

Others are former Senate President, David Mark, former Governor of Kano State, Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, former Governor of Jigawa State, Sule Lamido, former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa; former Governor of Plateau State, Jonah Jang, the founder of Baze University, Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed; and Stanley Osifo from Edo State.

The screening exercise would commence by 10 00 am at the National Secretariat of the Party in Abuja.