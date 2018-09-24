A presidential aspirant on the platform of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Stanley Osifo, has stated that he will tackle insecurity if he emerges the next president.

Speaking after his declaration for the country’s topmost position at the Lagos State secretariat of the PDP in Shogunle, the 42-year-old politician said insecurity in Nigeria is surmountable.

“I know that insecurity has been on in Nigeria for a long time and successive governments have tried to see how it could be tackled. We have heard that somehow, although not confirmed, that some people are behind this. But, if I become the president of the country, I will look at the intelligence aspect of it because I believe that this is how you would know what is going on…

Osifo reiterated that he is a passionate about Nigerians, who believes that things can get better, and that the country is endowed with a lot of human and material resources, and that things can get better if they are put into proper usage.

The young politician also discarded “big guns” in Nigerian politics.