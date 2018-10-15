



The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday presented certificates of return to all the 41 candidates that won its primary elections and will fly the party’s flag in the 2019 general election.

The presentation of the certificates was done by the state chairman of the party, Alhaji Tanko Beji, who directed the candidates to begin filling all the necessary forms provided by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Beji, who performed the ceremony before an overfilled auditorium of the state secretariat of the party in Minna, said the presidential candidate of the party and former vice president, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, and his running mate Peter Obi had already collected the INEC forms.

Beji advised the candidates to be very meticulous while filling the forms, saying also that only correct information should be provided.

The PDP chieftain also warned the candidates not to begin their campaigns until the period stipulated by INEC, urging them to also respect the laws of the land in all their activities.

Beji commended those who contested the primary election but lost for accepting their defeat in good faith and for agreeing to support those who won, describing the attitude “as the hallmark of true democrats”.

Speaking on behalf of all the candidates, the governorship standard-bearer, Alhaji Umar Mohammed Nasko, appreciated the State Working Committee (SWC) for conducting a “free, fair and transparent primary election at all levels”, adding that the non-partisan posture of the SWC made all aspirants to accept the outcomes as the decision of delegates.

Nasko said: “The primary election is already behind us, there is no victor there is no vanquished, together we should face the next stage of the battle.

“Together we will fight this historic war. Let us all march towards this historic war. It is a history that we want to make.”

He challenged PDP supporters to “put your hearts, your energy, your resources to support us. If we lose, it is the loss of everybody; if we win, it is for everybody”, adding that the candidates “want a victory that cannot be overturned by any tribunal or court”.

Nasko said that his government “will carry everybody along. We will fulfil all our promises”.