Prince Uche Secondus, the National Chairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), will today meet with all the party presidential aspirants.

Others invited for the crucial meeting were all present and past PDP governors; present and past members of the National Assembly; present and past members of the party’s BoT, members of PDP ministers forum, and all state chairmen.

It was gathered that the meeting may not be unconnected to the forthcoming alliance between PDP and other political parties, ahead of the 2019 elections.

It was recently reported that the PDP, the Africa Democratic Congress (ADC), the Social Democratic Party (SDP) and a host of other political parties were forming an alliance to wrest power from the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress (APC).

Speaking with our correspondent on this development, former Minister of Aviation and a PDP stakeholder, Femi Fani-Kayode, said he did not know why the PDP national chairman summoned the meeting.

But asked to comment on the alliance, Fani-Kayode said that the alliance was the only way forward and the only option PDP had to get rid of the APC government.

He pointed out that without the alliance, defeating Buhari’s government would be difficult.

The former minister expressed fears that Buhari’s government may not leave power even if it loses in the 2019 presidential election.

He said: “Alliance is the way forward. That is the only option we have. We really want to get rid of these people.

“If we don’t have an alliance, it will be difficult, but when we have that, it will be much easier.

“Even then, I think it will be very difficult for them to leave power because of what they have done to other people, they won’t want it done to them.

“So, they will entrench themselves even when they lose. They will rather scatter everything.”

Meanwhile, the PDP, in a statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said the APC was on the throes of death.

The party said the ruling party’s panic-stricken leadership had resorted to fabrications and cheap blackmail against those leaving their sinking ship in droves.

“Already suffering from pre-defeat trauma ahead of the 2019 elections, the now shattered APC has become intensely nervous and chaotic over the soaring popularity of the PDP as well as the surge of Nigerians, across the board, into our fold as a repositioned and rebranded party.

“We are therefore not surprised that the APC, out of frustration, has recourse to sponsoring of spurious publications filled with deceptions, fabrications, and lies against the PDP.

“The APC is particularly unsettled by the huge successes recorded by the Liyel Imoke-led PDP Contact and Integration Committee, in seamlessly galvanising alliances among stakeholders across other parties, including those returning from the overtly dysfunctional and derelict APC.

“The APC is further disconcerted by the spirit of accommodation, agreement, and oneness of purpose that pervade the alliances among old, new and returning members of the PDP in our key structure across all the states of the federation, particularly in Sokoto, Kogi, Kwara, and Kano states, where all new and returning members have been accorded very warm reception,” the statement said.

PDP said it knew that APC would stop at nothing in its sneaky efforts to cause confusion among its members, including suggesting that there were disagreements where none existed.

“What the APC, in its depravity and desperation, has failed to note is that the PDP had, since its repositioning, made adequate arrangements, ahead of time, to accommodate all interests and alignments in this collective quest to rescue our nation from the misrule of President Muhammadu Buhari, come 2019,” it added.

The party challenged the APC to come to terms with the fact that “as the name of our great party connotes, the rebranded and repositioned PDP remains a party of all Nigerians and will continue to provide equal opportunity for all Nigerians to freely aspire, even for the highest position in the land, irrespective of creed, tribe or even previous party affiliations.”

It continued: “We advise the APC leaders to further accept the fact that their party is now beleaguered with a demystified and unpopular presidential candidate and an unelected national chairman who is overburdened by corruption allegations and as such can no longer produce a president that will be acceptable to majority of Nigerians.”

Meanwhile, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) on Sunday challenged President Muhammadu Buhari to demonstrate his government’s transparency by publishing the names of people who allegedly siphoned $322 million repatriated funds.

Critics have alleged that members of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) in government were perpetrators of the crime.

To this end, the PDP charged Buhari to make the names and photographs of the perpetrators or handlers of the money public.

The PDP, in a statement by its Spokesman, Kola Ologbondiyan, said President Buhari should immediately take the action suggested in order to show his transparency, as well as to enable Nigerians know and see the faces of those superintending the stealing of the repatriated funds under the guise of sharing it to the ‘poorest of the poor’.

The party also challenged the president to order the Attorney General of the Federation (AGF) as well as to make public, the APC interests who own the consulting firm reported to have been paid billions of naira as consultancy fees for the “sharing” of the money, which was said not to have received the constitutionally required approval of the National Assembly.

Part of the statement reads, “President Buhari needs to note that Nigerians are utterly dismayed that having hitherto postured as a supporter of the ‘talakawa’ and a man of integrity, he has taken no steps against this bare-faced atrocity where over 90 percent of supposed beneficiaries of the repatriated fund are phony names supplied by fraudulent officials of his government.

“Nigerians are completely at a loss on why President Buhari always fail to take bold steps to expose and deal with corrupt and sharp practices by his appointees and leaders of his APC, even when such nefarious acts are directly against the less-privileged citizens already suffering the harsh economic realities of his administration.

“Since this issue was raised and the PDP called for a legislative scrutiny, the Federal Government and the APC have kept mum, perhaps, thinking that by their silence, it will be swept under the carpet like others in the past.

“Let the APC and the presidency be informed that Nigerians want to know the details of all those involved in the sharing, the details of the consultants; who authorised the consultancy, the scope of work of the consultancy firm, as well as the terms?”