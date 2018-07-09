The leadership of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) is currently holding a meeting with leaders of over 30 political parties in Abuja.

The meeting, which is ongoing at the Shehu Musa Yaradua Centre in the Federal Capital Territory, is convened less than 225 days to the general elections.

Leaders of political parties in attendance include that of the Labour Party, SDP, ADC, NCP, and a host of other newly registered parties, as well as the Reformed All Progressives Congress (R-APC) – a faction of the ruling party.

PDP National Chairman Uche Secondus, Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, R-APC Chairman Buba Galadima, and the lawmaker representing Kogi West, Senator Dino Melaye, are among the prominent politicians at the meeting.

The objective of the meeting is to form a grand alliance for a singular presidential candidate that will wrestle power from the APC in the forthcoming presidential election.