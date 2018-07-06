Committee of the Forum for the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) Local Governments Chairmen across the 36 states, including FCT have agreed to support former Governor of Sokoto State, Attahiru Bafarawa’s presidential aspiration.

A statement by Nura Dalhatu, Special Assistant to Bafarawa on New Media on Friday, said that the local government party chairmen’s endorsement was conveyed by its National President, Kabiru Dandago, during a solidarity visit to Bafarawa’ s Abuja office.

The forum said it endorsed Bafarawa because of his commitment, honesty and political acceptance nationwide.

“Bafarawa remains one of the few reliable and trusted politician in the country with focus and ideas of ensuring political unity, cohesion and peace among all Nigerians.

“The only alternative to change the leadership of the country for sustainable political future and unity of the country is Bafarawa.

“We cannot forget your commitment and tolerance; you have an unusual way of accommodating diverse opinions and bringing everybody together for the service delivery.

“Surely, you are God fearing, tolerant, hardworking and true Nigerian in terms of idea and patriotic approach to nation issues with love and support for nation building”

“Our forum of PDP appreciates the fact that people like you have shown interest in the race for Presidency and ready to support you aspiration, because you will be the best among them,’’ Dandago said.

Dandago said that Bafarawa creditably acquitted in managing the state affairs during his tenure Sokoto State Governor from 1999 to 2007.

Earlier, the Chairman, Sokoto State PDP Local Government Chairmen Forum, Alhaji Nasiru Kware, said that the decision of the local government party leaders in the country to visit Bafarawa and express their supports was premised on his qualitative and exemplary leadership shown as a grassroots mobiliser.

“Bafarawa was never intimidated by anybody; his decisions were firm and these qualities ensured that he becomes voice of voiceless.

“He is detribalised presidential aspirant who listens to people and treats them equally irrespective of religious leanings.

“If the presidency were won by nominations, we would have gathered and nominated Bafarawa long before now,” he said.

Responding, Bafarawa told his visitors of the need for unity, discipline and cohesion among all members of the PDP in order to ensure the success of the party.

He said that it was high time the security apparatus in the country was restructured to serve the interest of the masses.

Bafarawa promised jobs opportunity for the teeming youths for wealth redistribution.

He said he would ensure fairness, unity, rule of law and political stability in the country if given opportunity.

“We must ensure that delegates of the party are given free hand to choose wisely from the many qualified aspirants to the seat at Aso Rock Villa, taking into consideration the history and antecedents of the calibre of aspirants as well as their contributions to the survival of the unity of our great party.

“Our party have no luxury of picking the wrong candidate at this time, therefore, we must emphasise the need for the party to close ranks after the primaries to ensure its success and unity,’’ he said.