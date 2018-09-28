The National Executive Committee (NEC) of the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has resolved to hold the party’s national convention in Port Harcourt, Rivers State.

The decision was taken at the 83rd NEC meeting of the party which held at the Wadata Plaza secretariat of the PDP in Abuja on Friday.

Delegates to the convention are expected to elect the party’s presidential candidate for 2019 general election.

Some aspirants had complained about the choice of Port Harcourt as the venue because it had the potential being hijacked by Rivers State governor, Nyesom Wike, who is believed to wield tremendous influence in the former ruling party.

Mr Wike is also a close ally of Sokoto State governor, Aminu Tambuwal who is one of the presidential aspirants. He is believed by many to be subtly supporting the former Speaker in his aspirations to clinch the party’s ticket.

Briefing reporters at the end of the meeting, spokesperson of the PDP, Kola Ologbodiyan said, the choice of Port Harcourt was a “unanimous decision” at the NEC.

He also said the meeting assured all aspirants of a free and fair election during the convention.

Mr Ologbondiyan also said the NEC resolved that all aspirants would sign an agreement with the party officials to accept the outcome of the convention.