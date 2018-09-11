The PDP Governors’ Forum has resolved to have an all-inclusive meeting with all the presidential aspirants, the National Chairman of the party, two national officers, as well as the leaders of the party in both chambers of the National Assembly.

The forum, in a communiqué issued yesterday and signed by its Chairman and the Governor of Ekiti State, Mr. Ayodele Fayose, at the end of an emergency meeting it held between September 9 and 10, 2018 in Abuja, also condemned what it called the suspicious payment of N16 billion to Osun State purportedly from the Paris Club Refund, saying it believed that the money was meant to ‘fund corrupt inducement of voters’ in the forthcoming governorship election in Osun State scheduled for September 22, 2018.

It decried alleged use of security agencies to perpetrate electoral fraud as it happened in Ekiti, Osun and Rivers State and urged the security agencies to be non-partisan in the performance of their duties in accordance with the provisions of the constitution.