The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has dissolved the Kano State Executive Committee of the party.

This was announced by the spokesperson of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Friday.

Mr Ologbondiyan said the dissolution was reached at an NWC meeting held on Thursday.

“Consequently, a Caretaker Committee has been constituted to pilot the affairs of the state chapter of the party. Details of the Caretaker Committee would be made public in due course.

“All members of the party in Kano state and across the nation should be guided accordingly,” the spokesperson said.

No reason was given for the dissolution, but it is believed to to connected to the recent defection of ex-Kano governor, Rabiu Kwankwaso, to the party. He defected to the PDP from Nigeria’s ruling party, APC.

Kwankwaso, who has huge following in the state, on Wednesday formally declared his intention to run for president of Nigeria.

Kano is the most populous state in Northern Nigeria and the state where President Muhammadu Buhari got his highest votes, about 1.9 million, in 2015.