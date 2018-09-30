The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has denied postponement of it gubernatorial primaries scheduled to hold today.

The National Publicity Secretary of the party, Kola Ologbondiyan, in a statement on Sunday described such information as rumours and urged members of the public to disregard it.

“The attention of the National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has just been drawn to rumour making the rounds that the PDP scheduled gubernatorial primary has been postponed.

“The PDP wishes to inform all delegates, members of our great party and aspirants for the gubernatorial election that the scheduled date for the primary remains Sunday, September 30, 2018.

The party noted that the gubernatorial primary election dates for Lagos, Kano and Imo states which have been postponed would be announced soon.