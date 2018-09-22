The Peoples’ Democratic Party in Kaduna State on Saturday says it has no favoured aspirant among those seeking to get the party’s ticket for the 2019 governorship election.

The PDP is reacting to the claim by five governorship aspirants who accused the state party chairman, Felix Hyat, of hobnobbing with a governorship aspirant and tampering with the delegates’ list.

A statement by the state Publicity Secretary of PDP, Ibrahim Catoh, said the leadership of the party was shocked by the allegations.

It said: “The party further expressed its surprise over the allegations raised by the governorship aspirants.”

It added that four of the aspirants had attended the PDP State Working Committee meeting on Friday where important issues on the forthcoming primaries were discussed.

According to the statement, the aspirants at the meeting were Ramalan Yero, Suleiman Hunkuyi, Mohammed Sani-Bello and Sani Sidi.

It stated: “The party leadership promised all aspirants into various positions of a transparent State Party Congresses.

“The aspirants also made valuable contributions that would lead to successful primaries at the meeting.

“Resolutions reached and ratified were all accepted by the governorship aspirants, and they even commended the party leadership of their efforts in preparing for transparent, free and fair gubernatorial primaries.

“We are assuring all our contestants that the lists of delegates as submitted by the 255 wards Party Chairmen, through their Local Governments Party Chairmen are still intact, nobody tempered with them.

“The party leadership is assuring all contestants of various positions of their resolve to give everyone of them a level playing ground to achieve their aspirations.

“Thus, we do not intend to join issues with our party members because all issues discussed and ratified by the SWC are sacrosanct.

“Finally, we remain committed to our resolve to deliver Kaduna State to the PDP come 2019.”