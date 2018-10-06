



Dr Okey Ikechukwu, the Spokesperson for the Tambuwal Presidential Campaign Organization said if Nigerians desire someone who can unite the country, restore a sense of community and give the nation a leader in tune with developments in the 21st Century, they should look in the direction of Governor Aminu Waziri Tambuwal.

The Sokoto State Governor is one of the over a dozen presidential aspirants contesting to be the flagbearer of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in the ongoing National Convention of the party going on in Port Harcourt.

Ikechukwu, during an interactive session with journalists affirmed that Tambuwal has better credentials than other aspirants in the PDP as well as President Muhammadu Buhari of the All Progressives Congress, APC.

“First, he has learnt the ropes over the years, at the highest levels of national leadership and also as a professional. Second, he is very well known as a master of consensus and political bridge builder, which makes him the type of person we need now. Third, he has no issues with the law. Fourth, he is the only candidate in this contest who takes pains to be in mentioning specific, practical and implementable policy ideas, actions and proposals with which he intends to tackle our national problems once elected.

While further elucidating on the presidential aspirant’s view on restructuring, he said Tambuwal looks at restructuring from the angle of realistic devolution of powers, debugging the essentially unitary provisions of the constitution and ensuring that the federating units do not feel diminished in their interface with the central government.

“Restructuring does not, and cannot, mean balkanizing and re-dividing the lands and rivers of Nigeria. Tambuwal has explained that we should do away with the pillars of inequity in our existing constitution and debug them for a better union. This will include moving things like power supply, railways and so many other things from the Exclusive Legislative List to the concurrent lists. It will include allowing the Federation units to choose who should represent them in institutions like the Federal Character Commission, Boundary Commission, etc. Tambuwal believes that such institutions should be populated by persons chosen by their respective states and screened by their respective State Houses of Assembly, before they are sent to Abuja.”