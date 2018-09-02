The Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, has declared that the President Muhammadu Buhari-led All Progressives Congress, APC, would be defeated in 2019.

Tambuwal, a presidential aspirant on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) said this on Saturday at the state’s Government House.

The governor also expressed confidence that he would clinch the PDP presidential ticket despite various strong contenders.

Tambuwal also said he, “has what it takes to clinch the PDP presidential ticket in the forthcoming primary election.

“As you are aware, the primary election is about party delegates and I am sure that the delegates would find me worthy to be the PDP candidate, with a view to winning the 2019 presidential election.”

The governor expressed determination “to provide quality education for the youths so as to become useful in the society if given the mandate come 2019. The PDP will defeat the APC in the 2019 presidential election.”