Nigeria’s main opposition party, Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), has announced the commencement of sale of Expression of Interests and Nominations Forms for the 2019 general elections.

In a statement by its National Organising Secretary, Austin Akobundu, the party said the decision was in accordance with its guidelines for the conduct of primaries for the 2019 general elections, as approved by National Executive Committee (NEC).

The party pegged its presidential nomination and expression of interest form at N2 million and N10 million respectively making a total of N12 million while that of governorship is N1 million and N5 million, making a total of N6 million.

Others are Senate, N500,000 and N3.5 million, House of Representatives N500,000 and N1 million, and House of Assembly N100,000 and N500,000.

National delegates and ad-hoc delegates are to pay N20,000 and N5,000 respectively.

Aspirants for presidential, governorship, Senate, and House of Representatives elections are to purchase their forms from the party’s national secretariat while aspirants for State Houses of Assembly elections are to purchase their forms at the N5ational secretariat or their respective state party secretariats.

According to the statement, all female aspirants are exempted from payment for purchase of nomination forms for all offices except national and ad-hoc delegate categories.

Similarly, it said it also reduced the cost of nomination forms for the House of Representatives due to demands by several youth groups to enable younger Nigerians participate in the contest.

“In line with the constitution of our party, the NWC, acting on behalf of NEC, reviewed downwards the cost of nomination forms for House of Representatives from N2,000,000 to N1,000,000.

“This is in keeping with its promise to enhance the inclusion of young persons in the democratic process. #NotTooYoungtoRun,” it said.

All forms are to be collected and submitted on or before the close of work on September 6.