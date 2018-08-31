The National Working Committee (NWC) of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has warned presidential aspirants on the platform of the party against negative campaigns ahead of the October 5 presidential primary of the party.

The PDP NWC met with the presidential aspirants in Abuja, on Wednesday night, where it gave the charge.

A party source said the meeting, which held at the Transcorp Hotel in Abuja, was at the instance of the PDP National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus, to brainstorm on how the party can have a rancour-free presidential primary.

Daily Sun gathered that the meeting was attended by the Senate President Bukola Saraki, former vice president, Atiku Abubakar, former Plateau State governor, Senator Jonah Jang, Sokoto State Governor, Aminu Tambuwal, and former chairman of the PDP caretaker committee, Senator Ahmed Makarafi. Other presidential aspirants in attendance were Senator Rabiu Musa Kwankwaso, former Minister of Special Duties and Intergovernmental affairs, Tanimu Turaki, former Sokoto State governor, Atahiru Bafarawa, while Gombe State Governor, Ibrahim Dankwanbo, former Jigawa State governor, Sule Lamido and Senator Datti Baba-Ahmed were absent.

According to the source, the aspirants were advised to abide by the rules of engagement, so that the outcome of the primary does not negatively affect the party in the general election.

“Since some of them have insisted on contesting in the primary, we can’t force anyone to step down. But, we are also mindful of not having a rancourous primary. The idea of the meeting was to spell out the rules of engagement for the aspirants and make them understand they need to put Nigeria first.”