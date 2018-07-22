The Peoples Democratic Party has told President Muhammadu Buhari not to waste his energy on any “cosmetic campaign” for collection of Permanent Voter Card, alleging that the “failure” of his administration has provided enough stimuli for Nigerians to fully participate in the 2019 election.

The party said President Buhari, by now, ought to have known that such “theatrics,” allegedly simulated by his “handlers,” cannot help his “self-destroyed public image” or reverse the determination of Nigerians to vote him out in 2019.

National Publicity Secretary of the party, Mr. Kola Ologbondiyan, said in a statement in Abuja on Sunday, that Buhari declared his interest to run again some months back without engaging in voter education.

He wondered what had made the President to suddenly realise the importance of PVCs.

Ologbondiyan said, “This is a leader who declared interest to contest, months ago, without talking about PVCs or engaging in any form of voter education, only for him to suddenly wake up to the reality of the mass wave of PVC collection by Nigerians, which signposts the inevitable electoral humiliation that awaits him and his party in 2019.

“The sad issue is that President Buhari has refused to come to terms with the fact that Nigerians have since moved ahead of him. He does not need to urge them to get their PVCs.

“They have had enough of his administration with its associated economic hardship, nepotism, bloodletting, violence and killings, and are therefore eagerly collecting the cards with the singular aim of voting him out of office.

“In fact, it appears that Mr. President just started hearing the drumbeat by Nigerians, expressing their dissatisfaction.”

He said that the shock that awaits the President in 2019 would be unprecedented in the nation’s political history.

He called on the President to get prepared to accept defeat and quit office for a new President in 2019.