The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) and the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Bayelsa State are up in arms over allegations of stock-piling of arms, ahead of the 2019 general election.

PDP Chairman in the state, Mr. Cleopas Moses, had alleged that former governor, Timipre Sylva, and the Minister of State for Agriculture and Rural Development, Senator Heineken Lokpobiri, were stock-piling arms; which they plan to use to unleash mayhem on Bayelsans in 2019.

Moses had urged security agencies to investigate the APC over the allegations.

However, the APC, in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Doifie Buokoribo, in Yenagoa, yesterday, described the PDP’s allegation as one of the several diversionary tactics being used by the party to prevent Bayelsans from discovering the truth about another orgy of violence being planned by the PDP.

He said the ruling PDP in the state is planning a re-enactment of the electoral violence its members unleashed on APC supporters in 2015.

Buokoribo, who noted that the APC would have ignored the “infantile allegation deployed in the characteristically unintelligible style of PDP in the state but, it had to respond just to warn the good people of Bayelsa, to be wary of the PDP leadership in the state.

He stated that the desperation of the PDP leadership, to keep the change-inclined masses of Bayelsa bound under a colourless administration, bereft of imagination, would fail.

Buokoribo said the attempt by the PDP leadership to cover up its inefficiency and disdain for Bayelsans, with lies about the APC, only makes the government more of a laughing stock.

“Bayelsans are not as foolish as Dickson thinks they are.

“They have since realised the devilish motives beneath his usual alarms and they are prepared to confront him and his ungodly gang of lawless elements head-on. APC is a peaceful party of peaceful and development-oriented people.

“We shall remain so, despite being victims of PDP violence and will remain committed to seeking justice only through lawful means.

“We call on the security agencies to follow the obvious lead by Dickson and his people in order to nip in the bud, whatever nefarious plans, they may have up their sleeve.”