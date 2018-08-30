Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), in Rivers State, Felix Obuah, said he has noted with dismay the inciting and unguarded utterances of the state’s All Progressives Congress (APC), which constitute a threat to the 2019 elections in state.

Obuah, in a statement issued, on Wednesday, in Port Harcourt, alleged that the opposition party has perfected plot to remove Governor Nyesom Wike at all cost.

He expressed concerns about the utterances of the APC leader urged international community and security agencies to take note of the plot and prevent it from fruition to avert crisis in Rivers.

The state PDP chairman claimed that it was the violent activities of the APC, that led to the suspension of Saturday, August 18, Port Harcourt City Constituency 3 by-election, conducted by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to fill a vacant seat at the Rivers State House of Assembly.

“Ranting through a series of comments on his facebook wall, he insisted that whatever that is needed to be done to remove Governor Nyesom Wike from office would be done, not minding the means and cost.

“This is coming less than 24 hours after the visiting ambassadors of Ireland to Nigeria and his European Union counterpart to Rivers State.

The State PDP boss also warned against regarding the APC’s threats as an empty talk, or “sweep it under the carpet as usual, so as to save the state from the imminent danger of the APC’s plot”.

Meanwhile, the state Publicity Secretary of APC, Chris Finebone, has debunked the allegation by credited to the PDP chairman.

Finebone, while responding to the claim through a text message, told newsmen that the purported allegation might have been seen in a trance.