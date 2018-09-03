As the 2019 general election approaches, the New Progressive Movement (NPM) has waived aside nomination fee for women and physically-challenged.

NPM Chairman, Mustapha Bala, at a press conference, at the weekend, explained that the decision was geared towards carrying everybody along in the political process.

According to him, “We want to encourage women because they are the mothers of the country and not even the mothers of individuals. They are never given the opportunity to participate politically. So we looked at it that the waiver will give them the room and confidence to join politics.

“I can tell you that if I have anybody to work with it would be women. Our national secretary has been doing a lot. She has done what most men have not done in the party with the trust and confidence reposed in her.”

He, however, stressed that women and the physically challenged will pay for expression of interest form.

“However, they are going to just pay for expression because somebody cannot come up without expressing interest. I am sure that a lot will come to give them the opportunity to join us.”

On the issue of vote buying, Bala frowned at it, insisting that his party will not indulge in such a business.

“We have been enlightening the youths. As I earlier said among all the executives here, no one was sponsored to be here. Even when we held our convention, we never sponsored delegates, it was free and fair unlike other parties.”

For the primaries he said, “State Houses of Assembly will hold on the September, House of Reps is for 25th, Senate 22, while September 22, will be for governor and presidency is 6th October which will be combined with state congresses,” he added.